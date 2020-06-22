A man who told El Paso County Sheriff's deputies he witnessed a house fire in Security-Widefield is now suspected of arson, investigators said Monday in a news release.
Tre Montez Williams, 28, is facing charges of first degree arson, two criminal mischief charges and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.
Two homes were damaged by a fire Sunday about 7:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Security Boulevard, southeast of Colorado Springs.
Deputies escorted residents from their homes and evacuated the area, the news release said.
Williams claimed to witness the fire, but after reviewing surveillance footage, investigators determined Williams allegedly set the fire.
One house was damaged, but still livable, and a nearby house had smoke damage, Security Fire Battalion Chief James Chapman told Gazette news partner, KKTV.
"It was a pretty wind-driven fire, but ... we had a pretty quick knock-down," Chapman said, adding it took about 15 minutes.
One criminal mischief charge Williams faces is for damage worth $20,000 to $100,000. The other charge is worth $5,000 to $20,000, deputies said.
