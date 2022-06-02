In a story fitting of his surname, Jean-Joseph Danger Le Chiffre, 57, testified in his own trial on Thursday, painting a significantly different picture of events than that of the prosecution in the murder of his father, Gilbert Sandoval, 83.
During his testimony, Le Chiffre — who changed his name from Patrick Joseph Sandoval partially as an ode to the James Bond villain from "Casino Royale" — claimed that there was never a dispute over his father's will, and that there was never a plan with his mother, Marcella Sandoval, 80, to kill him.
Le Chiffre is accused of having killed his father in a plot orchestrated by himself and his mother to share the inheritance money, as Le Chiffre had allegedly been written out of his will.
The inheritance dispute was one of the first things discussed by Le Chiffre in his testimony.
Le Chiffre claimed that in 2013, Gilbert and Marcella Sandoval wrote his portion of the will into a trust, and that he was never actually removed from the will entirely. The reason for the change, according to Le Chiffre, was that he was going through a separation with his wife at the time and Gilbert Sandoval didn't want Le Chiffre's soon-to-be ex-wife to see "one penny" of any money.
When asked if Le Chiffre had ever asked to have the will changed, he responded, "absolutely not."
However, on cross-examination, the prosecution claimed that Gilbert Sandoval had "disowned" Le Chiffre in 2019, something to which Le Chiffre did not deny.
"I no longer have a son named Pat," the prosecution claimed Gilbert Sandoval had said to a friend at the time in reference to Le Chiffre. The prosecution claimed this was due to Gilbert Sandoval believing that Le Chiffre had been stealing money from the family business.
During Le Chiffre's testimony the day of his father's murder, July 22, 2020, was also discussed. Le Chiffre claimed that on the day of Gilbert Sandoval's murder went to a home owned by his mother to sort through some financial documents.
In his testimony, Le Chiffre claimed he did not return to the home where his father was murdered until police and paramedics were on scene, and Gilbert Sandoval was dead. Le Chiffre said that upon hearing from Steve Long, a friend of Gilbert Sandoval's who testified in court last week, that something bad had happened he went home and took a carpenter working at his home to the crime scene.
When the prosecution inquired as to why he felt the need to bring the carpenter to his mother's house, Le Chiffre said it was because he believed it would be good to have somebody else with him at a potential crime scene.
On cross-examination, the prosecution accused Le Chiffre of having gone to his home after killing Gilbert Sandoval to change clothes, and to use the contractor as an alibi. Le Chiffre, though, denied these claims by the prosecution.
Ultimately, Le Chiffre was arrested by police on suspicion of first-degree murder, in part because of Marcella Sandoval's statement that he and she had conspired to kill her husband.
"I believe it was Joseph (Le Chiffre)," Marcella Sandoval said during her testimony last week when asked who she believed killed her husband.
When asked why she believed that, the 80-year-old Sandoval responded, "because that was the plan."
During his testimony, Le Chiffre denied both killing Gilbert Sandoval and having ever conspired with his mother to kill him. In response to a question from the prosecution about why his mother would make those claims, Le Chiffre stated that it was because it was an easy way out for her.
"She got a deal that was to her advantage," Le Chiffre said.
Court records show that Marcella Sandoval pleaded guilty to accessory to murder and was given two years' probation.
The prosecution asked during cross-examination if he would have the jury believe his elderly mother was physically able to strike someone in the head hard enough to kill them, Le Chiffre responded, "yes."
Marcella Sandoval is 80 years old and has mobility issues, walking into court last week with a quad cane. The prosecution claims Marcella Sandoval would not be able to physically assault Gilbert Sandoval in the manner in which he was.
It was mentioned during Le Chiffre's testimony that he had brought the baseball bat eventually used to kill Gilbert Sandoval, but that there was no DNA evidence of Le Chiffre's on the bat. The prosecution claimed during cross-examination that was because he cleaned the bat of DNA before leaving the scene, which Le Chiffre denied.
Le Chiffre pleaded not guilty to all charges filed against him, but faces life in prison if convicted of the first-degree murder charge.
The jury trial of Le Chiffre — and his cross-examination from the prosecution — will continue in 4th Judicial District Court at 8:30 a.m. Friday.