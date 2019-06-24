LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A sixth person has been cited for disorderly conduct in relation to a fight that erupted at a youth baseball game in Lakewood earlier this month.
A video tweeted by the Lakewood Police Department last Tuesday showed adults fighting on the baseball fields at Westgate Elementary School. Lakewood PD at the time said they were trying to learn the identity of the man in the video who was wearing a white shirt and teal shorts.
These adults took over the field and began assaulting each other on 6/15 during a youth baseball game. We're looking for any info, in particular to ID the man in the white shirt/teal shorts. Several people have already been cited in this fight and injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/ieenhwCrbU— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) June 18, 2019
The latest citation issued was for Ean Vigil, 29. John Romero with Lakewood PD said that was the man wearing the white shirt and teal shorts.
The two Bear Creek Junior Sports Association baseball teams playing ahead of the fight were mainly comprised of 7-year-olds. The JeffCo Sports Cooperative has since announced that the season has ended for both teams.