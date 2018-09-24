A man wearing a Denver Broncos cap robbed a north Colorado Springs bank at gunpoint Sept. 18, police said.
The robbery happened about 10:45 a.m. when the man entered the First Bank at 817 Village Center Drive, pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the tellers and demanded cash, then fled.
The robber is described as being a white man, age 35 to 45, with a stocky build, broad shoulders and possibly a shaved or bald head. He is about 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall and was wearing prescription glasses, a gray T-shirt and dark pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.