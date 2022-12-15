A man with over a dozen warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody late Wednesday night after a brief standoff with police, according to a Colorado Springs police blotter entry.

Just before 11 p.m., a witness in a business in the 4800 block of Barnes Road saw the suspect "forcibly move" a female into a vehicle, which left the area. According to police, the suspect had 13 active warrants at the time of the incident, three of which were felony domestic violence warrants.

Police responded to the area and pulled over a vehicle with a matching description. The suspect was in the passenger seat and the female was operating the vehicle.

"Officers provided multiple verbal commands for either the suspect or victim to exit the vehicle," the blotter states. Following a short standoff, the female was able to exit the vehicle, and the suspect was arrested.

Police said the suspect, who was not identified, now faces additional charges.