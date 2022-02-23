The El Paso County Sheriff's is looking for a 25-year-old man who is accused of assaulting a woman and stealing her purse from a Loaf 'N' Jug convenience store earlier this month.

The sheriff's office said the man, identified as Brendan Mangum, is suspected of the Feb. 19 robbery at the store at 6695 Gallery Road in the Cimarron Hills area east of Colorado Springs.

Mangum is described as 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds with gauged ears.

Surveillance video shows he was wearing a black ball cap with red lettering and a red brim, a red oversized ECKO-branded T-shirt and a long, thick chain and pendant around his neck, the sheriff's office said.

Mangum is believed to have fled in a black Volkswagen Passat sedan.

He is wanted for felony crimes of robbery and identity theft along with third-degree assault, criminal mischief and a petty offense of theft, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about Mangum's whereabouts and/or the robbery is asked to call the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555 or the department's tip line at 719-520-6666.