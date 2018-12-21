A 21-year-old man wanted on suspicion of assaulting a Fountain police officer and other offenses was captured Friday in Old Colorado City, police said.
At 2:10 p.m., a Colorado Springs police sergeant saw Blake Young driving a Jeep Liberty just north of downtown Colorado Springs and began to follow him, police said.
The Jeep turned west onto Uintah Street while driving "evasively," then "darted" onto southbound 17th Street and drove through a long driveway, over a metal fence and across the street, police said.
The Jeep went through another backyard, into a storage shed, across an alley, hit a parked vehicle and drove through another fence, before Young "bailed out" of the car, police said.
The patrol sergeant who initially spotted Young tackled him, police said. No one was injured.
Young was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony warrants, as well as new crimes including vehicular eluding and criminal mischief.