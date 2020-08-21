A man wanted for 15 counts of aggravated motor theft was arrested early Thursday morning in Monument, according to law enforcement.
Gavin Teeter, 21, was arrested in the 16600 block of Jackson Creek Parkway around 12:30 a.m. while allegedly attempting to steal another car.
Colorado Springs police received information that Teeter was staying at residence in Monument. Police went to the address and found a stolen vehicle outside, then saw Teeter leave the residence in a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Police followed Teeter and watched as he allegedly tried to steal another car by forcing a truck to start by turning the ignition with an item other than a key. Police then intervened and arrested Teeter.
Teeter was charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, attempted motor vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools, in addition to he outstanding felony warrants.