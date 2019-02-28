A 19-year-old man wanted by Colorado Springs police on multiple felony warrants was arrested in southwestern Utah in a car carrying 8 pounds of marijuana, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
Luciano Rodriguez Jr., also known as Junior, was wanted in Colorado Springs on suspicion of three counts of first-degree felony assault causing serious bodily injury, three counts of felony menacing and four other felony charges after an incident reported Feb. 2, court documents show.
He was taken into custody in Washington County, Utah, early Thursday.
Troopers stopped and searched the vehicle about 1:30 a.m. on Interstate 15, about 4 miles north of the Arizona border, said Sgt. Nick Street of the Utah Highway Patrol. They smelled burnt marijuana and found 8 pounds of raw marijuana in a duffel bag in the trunk.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana with intent to sell, said Street, who wasn't authorized to release Rodriguez's name.
Colorado Springs police did not immediately return calls about the Feb. 2 incident.
Anyone with more information on the case is asked to call police at 390-5555. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.