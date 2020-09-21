Police say a man grabbed his kidnapper's pistol and marched her at gunpoint into a Colorado Springs hospital emergency room where she was arrested by police Sunday.
Colorado Springs police first received a report around 4:02 p.m. that a woman was screaming and a bloody man was forced into a vehicle at gunpoint near the Springs Apartments at 3616 Galley Road.
The kidnapper driving the car was a woman followed in another vehicle by a male accomplice with a gun, police said.
Police say someone at the scene was heard yelling, "Give me the gun or I'm going to put a bullet in your head."
Around 4:20 p.m. a man with a bloody face and head walked into Penrose Main Hospital emergency room lobby holding a woman at gunpoint. Hospital security guards managed to detain the man and take his weapon without any shots being fired, police said.
The man is believed to be the victim. Police say he wrested the gun from his kidnapper and forced her to drive to the hospital, police said.
The woman, Darlene Isberg, 51, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping. Isberg, described in jail records as standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 140 pounds, was held with out bail at the El Paso County jail.
Police say they know the identity of the other alleged kidnapper and were tracking him down, police said.