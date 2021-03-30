A 24-year-old man turned himself in to police six months after authorities found his girlfriend beaten and strangled inside an Ivywild motel, officials said Tuesday.
Marvin Gabriel Santiago was booked into the El Paso County jail March 26 on suspicion of killing Elena Alinj, 23, who was found unresponsive inside the motel room in September and later died of her injuries, according to a Colorado Springs police news release.
Federal authorities and Colorado Springs police searched for Santiago locally and in Florida after obtaining a warrant for his arrest March 4, police spokeswoman Natashia Kerr said in the release.
Alinj was found unresponsive early Sept. 28, in a room at the Sun Springs Motel, 1411 S. Nevada Ave., when police responded to a call for medical assistance. Santiago was also in the room, police said. After a hospital examination found multiple injuries on Alinj’s body, detectives returned to the hotel to question Santiago and search the scene, according to police.
Alinj died the next day. According to an autopsy, she died of “blunt force injuries” and strangulation.
Santiago remains in the El Paso County jail without bond, online jail records show.