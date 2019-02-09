A Walmart on the West Side shut down Friday night after a man threatening to kill himself and others in the parking lot tried to run over Colorado Springs police officers.
Just after 9 p.m., police were dispatched to the Walmart at 707 S. 8th St. where a man was cutting up his car and yelling that he was homicidal, suicidal and armed with knives, police said.
The store opened at its normal time on Saturday morning.
When officers began negotiating with the man — identified as 33-year-old Andy Anderson — he tried to run them over. Officers were able to move out of the way.
Police eventually detained Anderson and transported him to Memorial Hospital. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted assault in the first degree.
He is being held at the jail on a $10,000 bond.
No officers were hurt, and Walmart personnel were able to secure the doors of the store. Three police cruisers sustained minor damage.