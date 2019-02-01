Three children fled from a man who they said tried to lure them into his truck Friday afternoon in southwest Colorado Springs, police said.
The children — ages 8, 10 and 12 — were walking home from school about 3:15 p.m. when the man approached them near Parkview Boulevard and Sirius Drive, police said. He reportedly told the kids he knew their parents and asked if they wanted a ride home.
The man was driving a white, possibly full-size truck. He was wearing a white T-shirt and had a beard, tattoos and piercings.
The children walked away and called police. After the truck drove by a second time, the kids ran home.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000.