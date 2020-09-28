A man shot Friday night at Memorial Park was treated at a nearby hospital and released, Colorado Springs police said.
Officers responded at 10:39 p.m. Friday to the 700 block of Prospect Lake on reports of a shooting. Soon after, a man arrived at Memorial Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound and told hospital authorities he was shot at Memorial Park, police said.
The victim was unable to give details about the suspect, police said. No arrests have been announced.
Anyone with information or who is a witness to the shooting is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.