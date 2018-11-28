Police plan to arrest a 29-year-old man in a shooting Monday night at a Colorado Springs apartment complex that left two people severely injured, police said.
Jabari Maurice Wilson will face charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and menacing, all felonies, police said.
Wilson allegedly busted into the apartment where he was confronted by the unidentified victim, said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black. The men reportedly shot each other.
Just after 11:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to the victim's apartment at the Residence at Austin Bluffs, 4130 Morning Sun Ave., where they found him multiple gunshot wounds. While police were on scene, they were notified that Wilson was dropped off at a local hospital also with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police do not yet plan to arrest the victim.
"Of course we’re looking at the self-defense issue," Black said.
Both suffered severe injuries but are expected to recover.
Anyone with information can call 444-7000, or to remain anonymous, call 634-7867.