A Colorado Springs man thrown from his motorcycle in a collision Sunday with a car died of his injuries Monday, police said Thursday.
Bobby Thompson, 52, was heading north on South Academy Boulevard when the driver of a Nissan Altima attempted a left turn onto eastbound Pace Drive and struck Thompson's motorcycle, according to police spokeswoman Natashia Kerr.
Thompson was taken to a local hospital after the crash which happened about 8:50 a.m.
Police said neither speed nor impairment appeared to be factors in the crash. No charges have been filed.
Thompson’s death is the 35th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. Last year, there were 34 at this time.