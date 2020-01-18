COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man and a teenage boy have been arrested after the windows of more than 100 vehicles were shot out with a pellet gun in Commerce City, according to police.
A release from the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) said officers began receiving calls at around 7 a.m. Saturday that people living in the south area of the city had the windows of their vehicles shot out by an apparent pellet gun. As they were responding to the calls, more victims began calling in.
CCPD said at around 8 a.m., a witness reported a suspicious vehicle in the 6100 block of Ivanhoe Street. Officers contacted the two people in the vehicle, a 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, and determined they were suspects in the window shooting spree. They also found a pellet gun and ammunition, according to the release.
Read more at 9news.com.