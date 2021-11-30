Law enforcement tased and arrested a male suspect that police allege tried to hit an officer Tuesday morning, police said.

Colorado Springs police officers patrolled the 1300 block of Royer St. around 4:10 a.m. and spotted a vehicle with a license plate that did not belong to the vehicle, officers said.

Police tried to contact a person in the vehicle and noticed what officers suspected to be drugs. When police tried to detain the person, he tried to escape and resisted arrest, hitting one of the officers multiple times, police said.

Police tased the man and took him into custody. He received a medical evaluation before officers booked him in the El Paso County jail, officers said.

The suspect's name was not released.