Colorado Springs police were seeking a man who reportedly stole and crashed two cars Thursday.
When officers responded to a 10 a.m. call about a two-car collision in the 1600 block of S. Academy Blvd., they were told that one of the drivers abandoned a vehicle -- which was later determined to be stolen -- and quickly stole a second car.
About 20 minutes later, the alleged thief was involved in a second crash near Bijou St. and Interstate 25, officials said. The man ran from the second crash, heading toward W. Bijou St. and N. Spruce St., according to police.
Officers searched the area for approximately 90 minutes, but did not find the suspect, police said.
Police did not report any injuries from either crash.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.