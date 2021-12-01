Fountain police arrested a man wanted on six active warrants Tuesday after police alleged he stole a vehicle near Fountain City Hall, law enforcement said.

Officers responded to Rye Ridge Road and Harvest Moon Road around 10:20 p.m. and found a vehicle stolen from the City Hall parking lot and the suspected thief, 27-year-old Michael Bollig, police said.

Bollig initially tried to run from police before complying with officers' commands and police took him into custody, police said.

Bollig possessed what was suspected to be heroin and items stolen from the vehicle, police said. Officers booked Bollig into the El Paso County jail on a $2,000 bond, police said.