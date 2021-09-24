A man who is suspected of shooting a Littleton police officer Monday night is thought to be barricaded inside an RV in Brighton tonight.
Littleton Police Chief Doug Stephens said Rigoberto Valles Dominguez shot Officer David Snook in the leg, torso and arm, hid out in an apartment complex until around 11 a.m. the next day and fled, carjacking a SUV.
The incident happened at South Broadway and Powers Avenue in Littleton. Dominguez has been on the run in the stolen car all week.
Brighton police tweeted that they received information about a suspect being in the area of the 1100 block of 27th at 3:45 this afternoon.
By 5 p.m. Dominguez refused to come out and had barricaded himself inside the RV.
No shots have been fired and the Brighton Police Department say there is no danger to the public and no evacuations.
It is unknown if Dominguez is alone.
Aurora, Brighton and Adams County law enforcement are all on scene.
Law enforcement is working to end the situation peacefully.
Littleton Police say Snook, a 13 year veteran with three children, is expected to survive, recovering in stable condition in the ICU.
Witnesses said they heard shots on Monday night close to midnight, and then when they heard an officer say he didn't have a radio, they called 911.