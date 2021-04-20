Guerra.jpg

Kristian Guerra. Photo courtesy of the Fountain Police Department.

Police arrested a man suspected of shooting at vehicles Monday night in Fountain, law enforcement said.

Fountain police arrested 32-year-old Kristian Guerra after responding to shots fired in the area of Mesa Ridge Parkway and Fountain Mesa Road around 8 p.m., officers said.

Officers pulled over the suspected vehicle and found shell casings as well as a semi-automatic handgun in the vehicle, officer said.

Police booked Guerra in the El Paso County jail on suspicion of felony menacing, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

