Police arrested a man suspected of shooting at vehicles Monday night in Fountain, law enforcement said.
Fountain police arrested 32-year-old Kristian Guerra after responding to shots fired in the area of Mesa Ridge Parkway and Fountain Mesa Road around 8 p.m., officers said.
Officers pulled over the suspected vehicle and found shell casings as well as a semi-automatic handgun in the vehicle, officer said.
Police booked Guerra in the El Paso County jail on suspicion of felony menacing, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.