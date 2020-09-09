A man was arrested after allegedly shooting another man at a hotel on the east side of Colorado Springs, police said.
Colorado Springs police arrived at the Travelodge by Wyndham Colorado Springs at 2625 Ore Mill Road and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police then followed a suspect who fit the description witnesses provided as the suspect got into a white Dodge pick-up truck and drove away. Police tried to get the suspect to pull over but he instead backed up into an unmarked police car then got stuck near 21st Street and Lower Gold Camp Road after high-centering the truck.
Police arrested Daniel Schwenk, 23, on suspicion of first degree assault. Schwenk is in the El Paso County jail on a $25,000 bond.