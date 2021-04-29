A Fountain man suspected of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday, police said.
Fountain police arrested 32-year-old Wanye Walter Lambert after officers discovered he met the victim through a social media app, police said.
Lambert is suspected of sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said.
Officers encouraged anyone with information or other victims in this case to contact detective Robyn Abrams at 719-382-4289, police said.