Deputies are searching for a man suspected of sexual assault and kidnapping early Monday at a gas station in Calhan, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
Calhan police responded to the 1000 block of 5th Street about 3:45 a.m. on reports that a man demanded a ride from a victim at gunpoint, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The man guided the victim at gun point into the store after the victim told him they did not have the car keys.
No other information about the victim was released.
The man is described as a white male, about 5-feet, 6-inches tall with thick brown hair and a full beard, according to the release. The man was reportedly dressed "similar to a mechanic or tow truck driver," wearing a dark-colored jacket with a lighter jacket underneath with a black and white pattern, work boots and pants, and a brown hat with stains, the sheriff's department said.
The man was seen armed with a semi-automatic pistol, authorities said. He was last seen leaving GOCO baseball field, 858 8th St., between 4:15 and 4:20 a.m.
Deputies said to not approach the suspect or make contact if you know of his whereabouts. Those with information on the suspect or information related to this incident, call the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email Detective Brad Whitehead at bradwhitehead@elpasoco.com.