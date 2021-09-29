A man accused in the shooting death of a man outside a 7-Eleven convenience store will go to trial, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Prosecutors have enough evidence to prove Roberto Delgado-Cruz, 30, murdered 31-year-old Dominique Smith outside an east Colorado Springs convenience store in June, 4th Judicial District Judge David Shakes ruled Wednesday morning.

While he’s waiting for his case to go to trial, Shakes ruled, he’ll be held in the El Paso County jail without bond. His next hearing, in which he'll make a plea to the crime, is on Nov. 5.

Smith and Delgado-Cruz were both at the 7-Eleven at East Fountain Boulevard and South Circle Drive during the early morning of June 17 when Smith reportedly approached Delgado-Cruz and started a conversation.

According to interviews with police, Delgado-Cruz falsely believed Smith had shot one of his friends.

That conversation developed into an argument, and witnesses said the two stepped outside to settle their differences. At some point, however, Smith took a step toward Delgado-Cruz, prompting Delgado-Cruz to pull out a gun and shoot Smith 10 times.

Delgado-Cruz was arrested by Colorado Springs police a day later in connection with the killing.

Delgado-Cruz's attorneys on Wednesday said he shot Smith in self defense, after Smith had threatened him. They also claimed Delgado-Cruz was afraid Smith had a gun and would use it to shoot him.

“I got the gun out because I was afraid he was going to shoot me in the back,” Delgado-Cruz told police in interviews after the shooting.

Prosecutors, however, cited video surveillance from the convenience store, claiming that Delgado-Cruz had paused for a moment before opening fire on Smith, who they said took a step toward Delgado-Cruz only with his hands up.

That moment, prosecutors said, was enough evidence that Delgado-Cruz planned to kill Smith before he shot him.

People who witnessed the shooting also did not hear Smith make any threats to Delgado-Cruz before he was killed, prosecutors argued.

"He had his hands up in front of him," they said Wednesday. "He was not reaching for anything."