A 21-year-old man accused of a homicide in Colorado Springs was arrested Monday, authorities said.
Demar Rayel Ravenell, of St. Stephen, S.C., was wanted in a killing when deputies from the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina responded Sept. 27 to a shooting in St. Stephen, the Sheriff's Office there said in a Facebook post Monday.
Deputies found a victim with a gunshot wound to the head and Ravenell was later identified as the suspected shooter, the Sheriff's Office said.
The killing in Colorado took place Jan. 21, online records show. Ravenell was arrested in Colorado but authorities did not say the location.
Ravenell is accused of grand larceny and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime along with murder by the Colorado Springs Police Department, the Sheriff's Office said.
Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals Service, Colorado Springs police, Pueblo police and the Drug Enforcement Administration teamed up to make the arrest.