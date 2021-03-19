A man suspected of several felonies escaped from a hotel while police tried to obtain a search warrant Friday morning, law enforcement said.
Colorado Springs police received a call from a bail bondsman who said a man with multiple felonies was holding a woman hostage at a hotel in the 6400 block of North Academy Boulevard around 4 a.m.
Police discovered that the suspect, 40-year-old Brandon Gerdis, was not holding anyone hostage, but was trying to break into the ceiling and attic space of the hotel, officers said.
Gerdis escaped before tactical units arrived and police obtained a search warrant, officers said.
When police reached the hotel room they found a stolen gun, police said.