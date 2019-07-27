UPDATE: Colorado Springs Police confirmed that a man who was reported as impersonating a Colorado Springs Utilities worker was a legitimate employee.
A Colorado Springs woman says a man impersonating a Colorado Springs Utilities worker tried to access her backyard Thursday.
The man came to her door, and she spoke to him through her doorbell surveillance system.
“I was home but I answered the Ring doorbell," Andria Velasquez-Sinde told 11 News. "It was a guy saying he worked for Colorado Springs Utilities and he wanted to go look at the power lines in the back.”
In regards to a recent news story about a suspected fake utilities worker, CSPD would like to confirm the worker was in fact legitimate. If you are concerned about a utility worker requesting entry to you property contact City Utilities at 448-4800 to verify their identity.— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) July 28, 2019
The man wasn't dressed in anything identifying himself as an employee with Colorado Springs Utilities. He was wearing clothes that made him appear like a utility worker as he rode an ATV through a neighborhood near the Citadel Mall.
When he asked if he could get in the backyard, something seemed off, said Velasquez-Sinde.
“I say no, because I have pit bulls back there," she explained. "He asked me what time we would be home…and he said what about tomorrow… nobody showed up so I called Colorado Springs Utilities and they said that wasn’t them."
