Saguache County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of attempted murder early Tuesday morning, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said.

Sagauche deputies, with the help of Colorado State Patrol troopers, found 45-year-old Donald Garcia in an abandoned camper in the town of Saguache, just after 3:30 a.m.

Authorities were hunting for Garcia after a Salida man in his 50s was reportedly injured just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The man, whose name hasn't been released, later died from his injuries.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation was asked to provide investigative and crime scene processing help in the case.

The incident appears to be "isolated in nature" the agency said.

Garcia was booked into the Saguache County Jail without bond on suspicion of first-degree murder.

