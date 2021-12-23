Police shot a man who was suspected of shooting bullets into a house and at officers near northern Colorado Springs Thursday morning, officers said.

Colorado Springs police responded to the 6900 block of Palace Drive around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and tried to take the suspected shooter into custody after he reportedly shot bullets into a neighbor's home. The man barricaded himself in a home with another person until the early hours of Thursday morning, police said.

Colorado Springs Police's tactical enforcement units responded to the scene to negotiate with the suspect but he fired at least one shot at the officers, police said.

At least one officer then fired at least one shot into the home where the suspect was barricaded. The person trapped inside with the suspect was rescued and officers entered the home and found the suspect dead.

Officers advised that the area was unsafe and asked people to avoid the area until they announced around 6:05 a.m. that the area was "secure."