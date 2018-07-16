A 46-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his wife Friday after stalking her during their divorce, court documents show.
Michelle Peters, 41, obtained a protection order against Mark Christopher Peters on May 31, an arrest affidavit says. They had filed for divorce May 1, court records show.
Mark Peters was arrested about midnight Friday on suspicion of stalking and violations of a protection order. He was arrested Monday on suspicion of first-degree murder. He remains in El Paso County jail without bond.
Michelle Peters was at her daughter’s house in southeast Colorado Springs, where she had been staying since May 11, an arrest affidavit says. The doorbell rang about 6 p.m. Friday, and when Peters looked through the peephole, she saw what looked like a woman holding pamphlets with her back to the door, said her daughter, Richelle Lofquist, 23.
But as soon as Lofquist unlocked the door, the person — whom she recognized as Mark Peters by his face and voice — shoved a gun inside, the affidavit says. The women tried to close the door while Mark Peters reportedly shoved his foot inside, swore and shouted threats.
He was holding a black semi-automatic handgun. After saying, “I’m going to shoot you through the door,” he pulled the gun from inside the house and shot once through the door, hitting Michelle Peters in the head, the affidavit says.
When a Gazette reporter visited the home, a bullet appeared to have been fired through the front door, which had a police measurement stick next to a hole.
Affidavits show:
Michelle Peters told police July 2 that her soon-to-be ex-husband had been repeatedly calling and texting her from an unknown phone number. She received 92 text messages from him in less than three hours that day. Many threatened violence or revenge. She received another 80 messages that night.
“You can’t hide this is so much fun I’m literally having a blast you just can’t hide,” one of the texts said.
“C’mon say something I dare you think any charge, anything is going to bother me right now on the most lethal (expletive) that you have encountered in your life right now and it’s all your fault,” said another.
She told police that since May 3, she had moved twice to avoid him and had blocked him on social media and on her cellphone.
She said she was afraid of him, and he kept trying to find her. He told her previously that he was going to cut off her head, arms and legs and set her on fire.
Mark Peters told police he hadn’t been texting Michelle Peters from that number, blaming his daughter, an affidavit says. He also claimed Michelle Peters had been harassing him and threatening his family.
The most dangerous time for a domestic violence victim is when they are leaving the perpetrator, said SherryLynn Boyles, executive director of TESSA, a local safehouse and victim advocacy nonprofit.
“There’s lots of data that shows that homicide is most likely to occur at this time,” Boyles said. “So if it’s a break-up or they’re in the process of a divorce or if they’re already divorced, that’s when it’s most dangerous. That’s when the abuser feels like they’re not controlling that person.”
If the shooting is ruled a homicide, it would be the 16th in Colorado Springs this year, down from the 18 at this time last year.