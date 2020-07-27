Matthew Stephen Dieringer, the man suspected of dismembering one and killing both of his roommate's dogs in Teller County, was caught late Sunday, the Sheriff's Office announced Monday.
Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies found Dieringer, 30, at a Days Inn Motel in Centennial, Teller County authorities said in a news release.
Dieringer, of Pueblo, allegedly beat to death his roommate’s 7-year-old Australian cattle dog, Suka, and killed and dismembered the other dog, Hayoka, the Teller County Sheriff's Office said.
A necropsy confirmed Suka died of blunt trauma, according to the release.
Dieringer is facing two charges of aggravated animal abuse, a class six felony in Colorado. He is being held in the Arapahoe Detentions Facility on a $10,000 cash-only bond and will be transferred to the detention facility in Divide, the Sheriff's Office said.