Rollover at Jetwing and Academy  on Saturday, September 14. (Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department Twitter account) 

A rollover crash in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday sent five people to the hospital that was caused by an alleged drunk driver, according to police. 

The crash, reported at 6:56 p.m., happened near an apartment complex at Jet Wing Drive and South Academy Boulevard.

Police say the man, Jesus Alvarez-Ramirez, peeled out of Mission Trace shopping center at Lakehurst Drive at a high rate of speed and immediately lost control of the car in which all five people were in. The car flipped onto its side, landing on a tree.

Colorado Springs firefighters said the vehicle's occupants had "minor to moderate" injuries. 

Gazette news partner KKTV reports that police shut down multiple lanes of traffic while the crash was investigated, and that no other vehicles were involved. 

Alvarez-Ramirez is suspected of driving under the influence and vehicular assault.

