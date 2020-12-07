A man was jailed on suspicion of attempted murder early Sunday after he broke into his ex-wife’s home and fired a gun during a confrontation, Colorado Springs police said.
Police say David Barnes, 34, was still inside and started fighting with the woman’s friend as officers arrived shortly before 1 a.m. in the 2600 block of Christopher Terrace, near Interstate 25 and Fillmore Street. The gun was found inside, and Barnes was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary and attempted second-degree murder, police said. He remains jailed without bond, jail records show.
Barnes’ ex-wife said he entered through the window. No injuries were reported in the shooting.