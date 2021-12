Colorado Springs police arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting underage girls he met on Snapchat, police said.

Officers arrested Angel Perez on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual assault by one in a position of trust, police said.

Police asked the public to share information, including potential unreported incidences involving the suspect. People with information or victims of Perez can call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.