A fleeing gunman smashed a pursuing police car after shooting a man at a hotel on the west side of Colorado Springs, police said.

One man was wounded in the shooting about 5:25 p.m. at the Travelodge in Old Colorado City, 2625 Ore Mill Rd.

Officers followed a white Dodge pickup that matched witnesses’ descriptions and attempted to pull it over near Lower Gold Camp Road and 21st Street, where the driver reversed into an unmarked cruiser and high-centered the truck, according to police.

Daniel Schwenk, 23, was taken into custody and is being held at the El Paso County jail on a $25,000 bail and faces a first-degree assault charge.

The wounded man, whose identity was not released, was treated at a hospital. Police say his wound wasn't considered life-threatening.