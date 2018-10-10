A man who was already in jail for his alleged role in more than 100 burglaries in Colorado Springs is now facing charges for child pornography.
Police publicly announced the charges against Devin Scott this week. Scott is facing new charges for sexual exploitation of a child, a class five felony. Investigators reportedly found "sexually explicit" images of children on a digital device that authorities believe belongs to Scott.
Police caught Scott allegedly breaking to a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in early August. Authorities say he had hit the same restaurant before, but they had tightened security so he didn't get away with any money. Investigators are tying Scott and two others to about 127 burglaries.