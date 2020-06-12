A 22-year-old male took a big fall in Colorado on Thursday morning when he fell approximately 1,300 feet down a snowfield before smashing into a grouping of rocks.
At the time, the man was attempting a technical climb up the Juliet couloir of the 12,821-foot Mount Neva in Grand County. Though seriously injured, he escaped with his life.
His survival was, in part, due to his use of a personal GPS unit. The initial report of the incident came into Boulder County Communications Center after a family member of the fallen climber received an emergency alert that was activated after the fall. This allowed rescuers to efficiently find the location of the accident.
After rescue teams arrived on the scene, a hoist rescue was used to get the injured climber into a Black Hawk helicopter which started his trip to a local hospital.
The climber was by himself at the time of the accident, but did have various safety items, including the GPS unit, and a rescue blanket.
The rescue took four hours and involved the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Nederland Fire, American Medical Response, Flight for Life Colorado, and the Colorado Army National Guard.
According to Mountain Project.com, the Juliet Couloir on Mount Neva is class three climbing and known for rockfalls. Mount Neva is located in the Indian Peaks Wilderness, with the Juliet couloir found on the northeast face.