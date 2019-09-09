A man was shot early Monday in a shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs, police said. He was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.
Officers found him lying in a field, suffering from “at least one gunshot wound” in the 100 block of Brookside Street, police reported. Police told Gazette news partner KKTV that the man was shot in the head.
Police were initially called to the area at about 1:30 a.m. to investigate a break-in at a convenience store at Tejon and Brookeside streets. There, they heard shots fired to the east and found the shooting victim less than one block away, police said.
Police are still investigating to determine if the burglary and shooting are connected, said police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.