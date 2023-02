Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting on the city's northeast side that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday.

The shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of North Carefree Circle, police said.

As of Sunday morning, there was no word of an arrest, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 719-444-7000. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.