Colorado Springs police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Saturday morning that sent a pedestrian to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses told police that a dark-colored Ford sedan traveling southbound on North Academy Boulevard struck a man crossing the street near North Carefree Circle just after midnight. The man suffered life-threatening injuries, police said, and was immediately taken to a hospital.
Police said that the sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed before striking the man, and continued to travel southbound after the crash.
The Major Crash Team is investigating the hit-and-run. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the crash or location of the vehicle, contact 444-7000.