A man was reportedly experiencing a "mental episode" near Memorial Park late Tuesday and injured a Colorado Springs police sergeant, according to police.
Officers subdued the man, Cary Underwood, by using a taser device and pepper spray after he assaulted the sergeant during a confrontation. The sergeant, whose name was not released, required medical treatment to his hand, police said.
Underwood, 49, immediately became aggressive when police arrived at 1400 East Boulder Street about 11:30 p.m. and started to fight back when the sergeant tried to detain him.
Underwood was arrested on charges of second degree assault and obstructing a peace officer. He's being held at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on a $10,000 bond.