A man struck a Colorado Springs officer with his vehicle Friday night after initially escaping arrest, according to police.
Robert Alexander, 56, nearly struck a police car, parked as traffic control for flooding, at about 6:30 p.m. in the area of Spectrum Loop at Voyager Parkway, police say.
The officer pulled over Alexander who exited his vehicle and charged the officer. The officer drew his gun, at which time the suspect ran back to his vehicle, according to police.
The officer then fired his stun gun with no effect. Alexander drove away, knocking the officer to the ground with his vehicle, police say.
A short time later, Alexander returned in a different vehicle and again drove recklessly towards officers who responded to the original assault. Officers disabled the vehicle and again fired a stun gun at Alexander who was then arrested, according to police.
The officer struck by the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.