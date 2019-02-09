LOVELAND — Loveland police say a man has died after a road rage disturbance, but few details have been made public.
KDVR-TV reports the man stopped breathing during a roadside confrontation with at least one other man on Friday. Civilians performed CPR until officers and paramedics arrived.
The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the road range incident involved three men in two vehicles. Both vehicles pulled to the side of the road where the confrontation took place.
Police say the other two men are cooperating with investigators.
No names have been released.