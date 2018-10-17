A man crashed into a resident's fence during a wild police chase in Security Widefield on Tuesday, but hasn't been caught yet.
Witnesses spoke with Gazette news partner, KKTV, about what they saw. One man saw the suspect crash into his neighbor's fence, and his garden left in ruins.
"It just blew my mind," Jim Cliff told KKTV.
Another woman said she wanted to make sure the man and his dog were okay after the crash, and chased him until he crossed into her neighbor's yard.
"My first instinct was to ask if he was okay, so I took off and tried to chase him and see if he was okay, if his dog was okay. ... I chased him until he ran into somebody’s yard, went back into their yard. I didn’t chase him after that.” Cheyenne Fuchs told KKTV.
Police are still searching for the man, but say there is no threat to the public.
Read more of the story here.