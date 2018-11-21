An infant was found safe Wednesday evening after a thief took a vehicle from a Colorado Springs neighborhood with the child inside, police said.
Shortly before 6 p.m., a man briefly left his vehicle running while he went into his home in the 4000 block of Whittier Drive, police said. When he returned, the vehicle had been stolen.
Officers found the vehicle about a half-mile away 12 minutes after the theft was reported, police said. The infant was inside and was unharmed.
The thief is described only as a man wearing a black sweatshirt.