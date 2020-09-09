cop lights.jpg

There was a robbery in the 1200 block of Pikes Peak Avenue Wednesday morning, police said.

Colorado Springs police arrived in the area around 12:55 a.m. where a male stole cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash.

There is a Shell gas station in the 1200 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue, but Shell employees would not confirm or deny that the business had been robbed.

The robbery is an ongoing investigation, police said. No arrests have been made at this time.

No other information was provided.

