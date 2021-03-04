Colorado Springs police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon suspected of stealing $1 million worth of high-end cars from across Colorado, law enforcement said.
Officers arrested 29-year-old Kyle Daugherty after he allegedly tried to buy a new Porsche valued at over $100,000 with a forged check at a Porsche dealership in the 900 block of Motor City Drive, police said.
Police arrived around 12:51 p.m. and discovered Daugherty was wanted on several outstanding felony warrants from different jurisdictions across Colorado, officers said.
Daugherty admitted to stealing high-end vehicles from various dealerships throughout the state during a two-week crime spree, including three vehicles from the Colorado Springs area and a 2021 Aston Martin that Daugherty drove to the Porsche dealership.
Some of the vehicles Daugherty admitted stealing are yet to be recovered, but Daugherty had the keys to all the vehicles, authorities said.
Daugherty was booked into the El Paso County jail.