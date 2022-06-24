A deadly stabbing occurred in Cañon City early Friday morning, according to a press release from the Cañon City Police Department.
Just before 1:50 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Greenwood Ave. where they discovered a 21-year-old male who had been stabbed in the chest.
The victim was transported to St. Thomas More Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Police said a 33-year-old male subject has been detained for questioning in relation to the incident. The incident is an ongoing investigation.